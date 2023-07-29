Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

