Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

