Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

