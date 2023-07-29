Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

