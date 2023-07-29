Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,201,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

