Susquehanna Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.