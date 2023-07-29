New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 27,719 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.64% of XPO worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $72.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

