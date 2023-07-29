Centene Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,844 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical volume of 3,498 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Centene alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.