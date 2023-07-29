Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

