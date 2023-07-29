Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.