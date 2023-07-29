Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

