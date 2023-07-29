1,880 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $608,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,161,000 after purchasing an additional 134,521 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

