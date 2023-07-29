Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 507 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.