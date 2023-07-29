Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

