Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 67,635 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,635 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.18 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.