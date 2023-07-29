Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,112 RH (NYSE:RH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $394.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

