Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

