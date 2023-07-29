Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after acquiring an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.