iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Reduced by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

