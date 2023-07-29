Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $120.58 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

