Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

