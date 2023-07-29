SEGRO Plc (SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.70 on September 22nd

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 754.20 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 790.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.21).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

