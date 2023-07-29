Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,255,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

