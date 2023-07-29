Forterra plc (FORT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on October 13th

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Forterra Stock Performance

LON:FORT opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.88. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of £367.72 million, a P/E ratio of 664.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 214 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Further Reading

