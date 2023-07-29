Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.72 Per Share

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSO opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 17.04 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.81 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja acquired 6,726 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,816.02 ($2,328.53). Corporate insiders own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hammerson

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

