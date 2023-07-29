Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 11th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 631.20 ($8.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.84. The company has a market cap of £15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 458 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.51).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 676 ($8.67) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 740 ($9.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.05).

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.65) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,661.88). 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.