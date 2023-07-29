Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 11th

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 631.20 ($8.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.84. The company has a market cap of £15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 458 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 676 ($8.67) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 740 ($9.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.05).

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.65) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,661.88). 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.