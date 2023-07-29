Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17 on September 7th

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Relx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,633 ($33.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,557.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,530.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,124 ($27.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($35.07). The stock has a market cap of £49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,097.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,561.50 ($32.84).

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.