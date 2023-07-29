Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17 on September 7th

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Relx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,633 ($33.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,557.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,530.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,124 ($27.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($35.07). The stock has a market cap of £49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,097.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,561.50 ($32.84).

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

