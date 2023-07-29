Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher stock opened at $260.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.93. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

