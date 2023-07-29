Bodycote plc (BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on November 10th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 684.50 ($8.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.81. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 709.50 ($9.10).

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £98,400 ($126,170.02). Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 640 ($8.21) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

