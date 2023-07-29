Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on September 26th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.8 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,383 ($30.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,351.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,703.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.04, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,699 ($47.43).

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,729.62). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anglo American

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.31) to GBX 2,430 ($31.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.60) to GBX 3,200 ($41.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,871.67 ($36.82).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

