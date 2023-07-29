Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on September 26th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anglo American Stock Down 1.8 %
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,383 ($30.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,351.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,703.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.04, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,699 ($47.43).
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,729.62). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
