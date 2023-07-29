Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

