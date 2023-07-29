Drax Group plc (DRX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20 on October 6th

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 598.20 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.52. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,991.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.06. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.50 ($10.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.21) to GBX 940 ($12.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 862.60 ($11.06).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Drax Group

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,309,350.13). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

