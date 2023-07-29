Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

