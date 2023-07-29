National Express Group PLC (NEX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 1st

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
National Express Group Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 95 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.39 million, a PE ratio of -237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.70 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.58.
About National Express Group
