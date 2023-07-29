National Express Group PLC (NEX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 1st

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Express Group Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 95 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.39 million, a PE ratio of -237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.70 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.58.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

