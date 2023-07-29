Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.