Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $378,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

