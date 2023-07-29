Informa plc (LON:INF) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Informa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 762.80 ($9.78) on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 788.40 ($10.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 720.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 693.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($9.23) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.72) to GBX 690 ($8.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 752.14 ($9.64).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

