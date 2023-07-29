Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

