BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZPS)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

ZPS stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.00.

