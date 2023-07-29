Schroders plc (SDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 462.60 ($5.93) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 465.15. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 509.33 ($6.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,542.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In related news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 4,366 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.28 ($25,639.54). 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

