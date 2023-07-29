CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

LON CVCG opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.28) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 85.96 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.54 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £129.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.51.

