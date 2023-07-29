Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.39.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

