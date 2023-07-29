Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

