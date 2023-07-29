Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Decreases By 50.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

