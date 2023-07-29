Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

