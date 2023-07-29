BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZWB opened at C$18.14 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.28.

