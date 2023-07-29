NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 165872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after buying an additional 643,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after acquiring an additional 200,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

