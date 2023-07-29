Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

