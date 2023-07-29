WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01), reports. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX updated its Q3 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $14.15-$14.35 EPS.

NYSE WEX opened at $188.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

