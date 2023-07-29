Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance
Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.