Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 886,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 296,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

